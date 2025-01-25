IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team face off in the second game of the five-match T20I series. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 takes place at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG T20 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series: Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out With Side Strain Injury, Shivam Dube Named Replacement; Rinku Singh to Miss Second and Third T20Is.

The Men in Blue dominated in the series opener to take an early 1-0 lead. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel shared five wickets between them after Arshdeep Singh removed both the openers early. England eventually were bundled out for just 132 runs. In response, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s 34-ball 79, India chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG T20 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).