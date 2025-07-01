Mumbai, July 1: Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra found himself in a heartwarming encounter with "a kind-hearted uncle" while strolling down a quiet street in Bengaluru. The unexpected meeting turned into a memorable conversation, showcasing Neeraj's approachable nature and the admiration he garners from fans of all ages. The sincerity in his words resonated with Neeraj, who always values the support of his fans. Sometimes, the best moments aren't planned, and this encounter was a beautiful testament to the connection between a champion and his supporters. A Look at Top-Ranked Javelin Throwers, From Neeraj Chopra to Julian Weber; Check Full List.

Their conversation was filled with warmth and encouragement, with the man wishing Neeraj all the best for his future endeavors. Neeraj Chopra Classic's official Instagram handle posted a heartwarming reel.

Neeraj Chopra Meets Elderly Fan

Neeraj Chopra Visits Bengaluru Ahead of NC Classic 2025

Before the banners went up, Neeraj Chopra showed up 🫶🏼 A quiet, heartfelt moment with the West Block Blues — Bengaluru’s most loyal voices.#NeerajChopraClassic #GameOfThrows #javelin pic.twitter.com/eoHM90V7dk — Neeraj Chopra Classic (@nc_classic) July 1, 2025

"Sometimes, the best moments aren't planned. A quiet street in Bengaluru. A kind-hearted uncle. And a javelin legend who never forgets where he comes from. As they chatted, the man expressed his deep respect and admiration for Neeraj, saying, "We all respect and admire you. You have brought glory to the whole country."

The man then asked, "Can I take a picture?" capturing a moment that would surely be cherished by both.

"Keep doing well," he added, leaving Neeraj with a smile and a reminder of the impact he has on people's lives.

The upcoming NC Classic is set to take place on July 5, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Initially the tournament was scheduled for May 24, however the event was deferred, due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Kishore Jena Ruled Out of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Due to Ankle Injury, Yashvir Singh Named As Replacement.

This landmark event, India's first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India's most decorated Olympian, Neeraj, in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map.

It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, making it a significant event for India. With a seating capacity exceeding 12,000, this competition is set to deliver an exhilarating display of athletic talent and skill.

While Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj will headline the meet named in his honour, the Indian athlete will face stiff competition from some of the sport's biggest names. The organisers of the event confirmed a 12-member entry list for the inaugural NC Classic. Neeraj Chopra Dethrones Anderson Peters To Become World No 1 in Men’s Javelin Throw Rankings, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at Fourth Spot.

The roster remains nearly identical to the original entry list released prior to the postponement, with just one change - Poland's Martin Konecny has replaced Japan's Genki Dean. Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego - the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist - will participate as planned initially.

The line-up also includes Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson of the USA, Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage. Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will represent the local challenge alongside Neeraj.

