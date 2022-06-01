Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Voot Select on Wednesday announced web series "Bandon Mein Tha Dum", which will chronicle India cricket team's historic test series win against Australia in 2021.

The non-fiction docu-based show will shed light on the trials and tribulations that the Indian cricket team had to navigate ahead of their victory against Australia at their home ground of Gabba.

With their win at Gabba cricket ground in Brisbane, the Indian team had clinched the test 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Pandey, best known for thriller movies like “A Wednesday”, “Baby”, “Naam Shabana” and sports biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, has directed the series.

The show will feature behind-the-scenes footage, candid narratives from cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari, the coaches and journalists, who covered the India-Australia series.

Pandey said the Indian team's victory brought tremendous joy to the cricketing and wider sporting community, at a time when people were grappling and coming to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The human stories in this cricketing fairy tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society. The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket,” Pandey said in a statement.

"Nothing excited me more than retelling this story which went beyond high-quality cricket, hard work, perseverance, determination , commitment, sportsmanship and decoding the x-factor through the mind of the players which repeated the David Vs.Goliath story," he added.

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said the company's strategy is to entertain viewers with high quality and binge worthy content.

"Our robustly curated content mix and our success with digital-first is a testament to our commitment to provide viewers with game-changing experiences. 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' is the first of the many such narratives and we will continue to explore new genres and avenues that are in sync with our audience's core values,” Rakshit said.

"Bandon Mein Tha Dum" will premiere soon exclusively on Voot Select.

