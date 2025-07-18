Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Neha Tripathi, one of the most experienced stars on the Indian women's circuit, produced a stunning 7-under 65 that catapulted her into a 3-shot lead after the second round of the Rs.15 lakh ninth Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Clover Greens.

Even as the 33-year-old Neha made a move to the top, overnight leader Amandeep Drall suffered a big drop with a round of 4-over 76, seven shots worse than her first round. Amandeep has now slipped from sole first to tied ninth at the Clover Greens par-72 layout, as per a press release from WPGT.

Neha, who has not won since 2023, a year during which she lifted the Trophy three times, followed up her first round of 1-under 71 with a 65 that included six birdies and an eagle against one bogey.

Neha, who battled injuries last season and is trying to find her proper form and rhythm, had four birdies on the front nine of the course against one bogey, which was her sole blemish. On the back nine, she landed an eagle on the 12th and followed it up with birdies on the 13th and 16th for a 65.

Neha's last win was at the 15th Leg of the 2023 season at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Neha was three shots clear of Jasmine Shekar (72-67), who had a bogey-free second round. Jasmine had three birdies on the front nine and added two more on the back nine.

Third-placed Kriti Chowhan, looking for her first win as a pro, made a good move up with a 69 after a first-round 73, and amateur Saanvi Somu (73-70) was sole fourth.

Four-time winner this season, Vani Kapoor improved on her first round 75 by six shots as she carded 3-under 69 with six birdies and three bogeys. Vani was tied for fifth place alongside amateur Keya Badugu (75-69), Sneha Singh (72-72), and Seher Atwal (71-73), all at even par 144.

Vani had three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine while the back nine saw three birdies, three bogeys and three pars, the press release added.

Ridhima Dilawari (74-71), Lavanya Jadon (73-72) and Amandeep Drall (69-76) were tied for ninth place at 1-over 145, and Vidhatri Urs (72-74) was lying 12th.

The cut fell at 8-over 152, and 22 players made the grade for the final round. Among the prominent names missing the cut were Agrimal Manral (76-77) and Durga Nittur (74-79), who missed by one shot and Karishma Govind.

Tee times for the third and final round of the ninth Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Par-72 Clover Greens course at Hosur in Tamil Nadu:

1. 8:00 am: Anvvi Dahhiya (A) 152, Shrestha Shukla 152;

2. 8:10 am: Anaggha Venkatesh 151, Khushi Khanijau 151;

3. 8:20 am: Gauri Karhade 150, Ananya Datar 150, Jahaanvie Walia 149;

4. 8:30 am: Gourabi Bhowmick 149, Alysha Dutt (A) 149, Yashita Raghav 148;

5. 8:40 am: Vidhatri Urs 146, Amandeep Drall 145, Lavanya Jadon 145;

6. 8:55 am: Ridhima Dilawari 145, Seher Atwal 144, Sneha Singh 144;

7. 9:05 am: Keya K Badugu (A) 144, Vani Kapoor 144, Saanvi Somu (A) 143;

8. 9:15 am: Kriti Chowhan 142, Jasmine Shekar 139, Neha Tripathi 136. (ANI)

