Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) Nepal cricket team captain Gyanendra Malla and two other players, including his deputy Dipendra Singh Airee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Besides the duo, batsman Rohit Paudel has also returned positive for COVID-19, Cricket Association of Nepal informed on Wednesday ahead of the start of a national team training camp at Tribhuvan University Stadium here.

Also Read | Lille vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UEL 2020-21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The 30-year-old Malla assumed the captaincy role after Paras Khadka stepped down from the post in October 2019.

"No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit," Malla wrote on his facebook page.

Also Read | How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

"However, to control further transmission and for my self recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days. I request everyone to take this worldwide pandemic seriously and follow the directions of health administrations."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)