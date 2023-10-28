Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Bangladesh made two changes with pacer Taskin Ahmed coming back after sitting out for two matches in place of Hasan Mahmud, while batting allrounder Mahedi Hasan replacing Nasum Ahmed.

The Dutch also brought in two changes, picking Wesley Barresi and Shariz Ahmad in place of Teja Nidamanaru and Roelf van der Merwe.

Both teams are on two points with one win and four losses each and their semifinal qualification hopes are as good as over.

Teams:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/wk), Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

