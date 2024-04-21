Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Noor Ahmed expressed his feelings about being part of the IPL family.

PBKS will lock horns with GT in the 36th encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The Afghanistan bowler asserted that everyone in the team gets a proper chance to bat, bowl, and field as the training session starts at 3 in the evening and goes till 9 or 10 in the night.

"I had never played at such a high level and last year I played 13 matches in the IPL. So, I was expecting a better version of myself this year and I think I feel better and I feel relaxed. We have practice sessions from 3 PM to almost 10 o'clock. Everyone gets a perfect chance to bat, to bowl and field. So, its a great opportunity for me to become a better version of myself," Noor said in a video posted by the GT franchise on X.

The 19-year-old cricketer further spoke about the supporting staff of the franchise. He stated that they should keep him and all the boys entertained always.

"They are such entertainers, always keep me and all the boys entertained. It's great to have them by your side. Of course, he makes the thing simple for me and for everyone. During matches, he gives the best advice. And that's all about him, he makes things simple for us," the spinner added.

The last year finalists are currently in eighth place in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points in seven matches in the cash-rich league. After the seven matches, the Shubman Gill-led side has a net run rate of -1.303.

GT squad for IPL 2024: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR (w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra.

PBKS squad for IPL 2024: Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh. (ANI)

