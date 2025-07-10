Munich, Jul 10 (PTI) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Thursday awarded New Delhi two major competitions -- the combined World Cup in 2027 and the Junior World Championship in 2028 -- during its executive committee meeting here.

Announcing the calendar for the crucial 2026-27 season, the ISSF said that New Delhi, which will also organise the Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in September-October this year, will host the prestigious World Cup leg in all three disciplines next year, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

The Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi had also hosted the season-ending elite World Cup Final in October last year. India had hosted the ISSF World Cup in Pistol/Rifle and Shotgun in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The ISSF also confirmed the cities of Daegu and Cairo for hosting the prestigious World Championships in 2027, which will also serve as one of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification event.

Daegu, in South Korea, will host the World Championship in Rifle and Pistol, nine years after Changwon organised the big event. It will be the third time Korea will host the World Championships, having first welcomed the global shooting fraternity to Seoul in 1978.

The ISSF World Cup Final will also be held in Daegu in 2027.

Cairo will play host to the 2027 World Championship for shotgun. The city had hosted World Cup events from 2022 to 2024 in rifle and pistol.

