Australia named a 13-player squad for a two-match Test series against the West Indies, kicking off on January 17. Australia also named a 13-player squad with Steve Smith as the skipper of the Baggy Greens. Young all-rounder Cameron Green has found his way back to the Test squad, while Matthew Renshaw has also been added to the mix as a possible cover for David Warner, who recently retired from red-ball format. 'It Will Be An Interesting Read', Says David Warner On His Upcoming Autobiography.

Renshaw was given a nod to be included in the Test squad ahead of the likes of Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft. Ahead of the first Test, Chair of Selectors George Bailey confirmed Green would feature in the playing XI. Bailey also confirmed that Renshaw (Brisbane Heat) and Scott Boland (Melbourne Stars) will play for their respective Big Bash League franchises before joining the squad for the first Test.

Australia ODI Squad

The World Champs return to white-ball action in Feb! Steve Smith will headline a squad packed with heroes from our recent triumph in India in a three-match series against @windiescricket. pic.twitter.com/HOtylKk7Ha — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2024

Australia Test Squad

Time to welcome the Windies. Matt Renshaw returns to our men's national squad, with Cam Green named a certain starter for the first Test in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/cdprTbiiyE — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2024

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw," Bailey said, as quoted from cricket.com.au

"We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country. Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw will join the squad prior to the first Test after playing for the Melbourne Stars (Jan 15) and Brisbane Heat (Jan 13) in the BBL," Bailey added.

With Renshaw acting as Warner's cover, there is also a possibility of the Australian team resorting to Steve Smith in the opening slot. The veteran batter expressed his interest in taking on the role of opener after the conclusion of the third Test in Sydney. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023–24: Australia Women Crush India by Seven Wickets in Final T20I To Take Series 2–1.

After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, Australia will play a three-match ODI series against the Caribbean team. While Pat Cummins will be leading the team in Test format, Steve Smith will take charge in the ODI series as the World Cup-winning captain will be rested.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Australia ODI Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)