Hamilton [New Zealand], February 17 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of cricket until at least next summer after scans revealed a new stress fracture in his back.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Saturday announced that scans following the opening Test against South Africa showed a new injury in the same location as the one on which Jamieson was operated last year.

Jamieson had pain during the first Test against South Africa, in which he took six wickets, and was ruled out of the second in Hamilton, with later scans establishing the damage.

"The nature of the injury means he won't undergo further surgery but will require a period of rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal," a statement by NZC further read.

Jamieson said while the news had been tough to take, his determination to return to play hadn't wavered.

"The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I've received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals," Jamieson said in a statement. "I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me," he added.

Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead said the players and support staff felt terrible for Jamieson.

"We've all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get," Stead said. "On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead. His resolve is undiminished," the head coach added. (ANI)

