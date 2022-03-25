Napier, Mar 25 (AP) Rain forced the abandonment of a one-off Twenty20 cricket match Friday between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Heavy rain before the match at McLean Park made the outfield wet and the bowler's run-ups slippery.

While the rain abated shortly before the start of play, the umpires decided the playing area was in no condition to allow play to begin. Rain returned later and the match was called off shortly after 8 p.m.

The teams are due to meet in three one-day internationals, beginning on Tuesday.

For the Netherlands, it was a familiar experience. On a recent tour to South Africa all matches were rain-affected. The team then moved to Qatar to play Afghanistan and though there had been no significant rain for two years, the game was washed out. AP

