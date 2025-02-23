Manchester, Feb 23 (AP) Newcastle scored four goals in 11 minutes against Nottingham Forest, but still had to withstand a late fightback to seal a 4-3 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

A first-half goal spree — including two more for Alexander Isak -- gave Newcastle a 4-1 lead at the break at St James' Park.

But Forest, which had led after six minutes, mounted a comeback that provided a nervous finale.

The win moves Newcastle up to fifth and boosted its hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Third-placed Forest led through Callum Hudson-Odoi's opener in the sixth.

But Newcastle powered back with Lewis Miley's goal in the 23rd sparking a remarkable spree.

Jacob Murphy put the home team ahead two minutes later and Isak struck from the penalty spot in the 33rd.

A minute later Isak scored his second to take his total for the season to 21. The Sweden striker is level with Erling Haaland on 19 league goal and only Mohamed Salah, with 24, has scored more this season.

Forest's fightback began in the 63rd through Nikola Milenkovic and in the 90th, Ryan Yates pulled the score back to 4-3.

The defeat was Forest's third in its last four games in the league and saw it miss out on the chance to move to within three points of second-placed Arsenal. (AP)

