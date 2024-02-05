New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Neymar Jr. celebrates his 32nd birthday on Monday, marking a stellar football career that includes playing for top clubs worldwide.

Born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Neymar began his football journey at a young age, joining the Santos FC youth academy at 11.

Making his professional debut with Santos in 2009 at 17, Neymar led the team to Copa do Brazil and Copa Libertadores titles in 2010 and 2011, respectively, scoring crucial goals. He amassed 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos.

Joining the Brazilian national team in 2011, Neymar played a vital role in winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics gold medal, scoring 77 goals in 124 matches.

Neymar's standout performances attracted European teams, leading to his 2013 move to FC Barcelona.

At Barcelona, he formed a lethal trio, securing domestic and international titles, including the UEFA Champions League in 2015, with 105 goals in 186 matches.

In 2017, Neymar set a record as the most expensive player in football history with a EUR222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. A consistent goal-scorer and creative force, he scored 118 goals in 173 matches for the French side.

Brazil clinched the 2016 Summer Olympics gold in men's football in Rio de Janeiro, with Neymar's leadership and four goals, including a crucial free kick against Germany in the final. Neymar's match-winning penalty secured the gold after a 1-1 draw.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics, Neymar set the fastest goal in Olympic football history, scoring in just 14 seconds.

Currently playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, Neymar has scored only one goal in the five matches he played for the team. (ANI)

