Paris [France], January 5 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino hailed Neymar saying that the Brazilian is a leader on the pitch and he will try to get everything out of the player's talent.

"I like to talk about animation, both in attack and defence, with and without the ball. The playing systems are only a small part of the tactics," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying.

"When Neymar is able to train with the squad, we'll talk everything through with him. He's a leader on the pitch of course, and that's why we'll try to get everything out of his talent on the pitch. All the players are leaders, and the more of those we have on the field the better it will be for the team," he added.

PSG appointed Pochettino as head coach on January 2. The 48-year-old, Pochettino, has a history at PSG where, as a centre-back and club captain, he made 95 appearances for the Rouge and Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring six goals.

Pochettino came through the ranks at Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina, before moving to Europe to play for Espanyol FC and then PSG. Born in Murphy, Argentina, he won 20 caps and scored 2 goals for his country, and his fighting spirit made him a favorite of the Parc des Princes crowd during his 30 months in Paris.

PSG are currently gearing up for the Ligue 1 clash against St-Etienne which will be Pochettino's first game in charge.

Reflecting on the same, Pochettino said: "I need to adapt quickly as it's a new environment and a new club, but my coaching staff speak French, so we'll be able to work very quickly. I'm very happy to have this responsibility of adapting quickly to all the expectations of the club, we have great things to accomplish, and it starts tomorrow at Saint-Etienne. I know the coach as I came up against him in England. They're a team that have clearly defined playing principles. We are happy to be back in competitive action and above all playing there, in a historic place for French football." (ANI)

