St Johns [Antigua], November 12 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday named Nicholas Pooran as the T20I vice-captain while Roston Chase has been named as the Test vice-captain for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Chase has so far played 35 Test matches, scoring five centuries and collecting three five-wicket hauls with his off-spin bowling. Wicket-keeper batsman Poornan is among the leading white-ball players with two half-centuries in 19 T20I innings and he averages close to 50 in ODIs.

Also Read | Australia Announce Squad for India Test Series 2020, Name Uncapped Will Pucovski, Cameron Green in 17-Member Team.

"I have been making strides in Test cricket since my debut back in 2016 and I see this new role as vice-captain as an honour. It is just for me to try and carry on and try to achieve great things for West Indies. It is all about offering support to the captain, coach, and other players as we try to plan strategy and put more wins on the board," Roston Chase said in an official CWI release.

Pooran was last seen in action for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL. In the tournament, he managed to score 353 runs from 14 matches.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer Bowled Most Dot Balls in IPL 2020.

"I see this as another opportunity to learn and grow in the game. I was vice-captain for the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, so this is a continuation of that work. It's always good to share your knowledge as we look to continue the winning mentality. We were successful in Sri Lanka and this is series we believe we can get more success against New Zealand," said Pooran.

West Indies is slated to play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 27 at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and it will commence from December 3.

Windies T20I squad for series against New Zealand: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.

Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)