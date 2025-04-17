Nasarawa (Nigeria), Apr 17 (AP) A Nigerian soccer club has been found negligent for the death of one of its players during a match five years ago.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria also found the match commissioner, the Nigerian soccer league and the federation (NFF) negligent for Chineme Martins' death, a statement by world soccer players' union FIFPRO said on Thursday.

Martins collapsed and died while playing for Nasarawa United in a league match in March 2020. He was 25.

The court ruling said it was “reprehensible” that Martins was allowed to play without complete medical tests and without the provision of adequate medical facilities at Lafia Township Stadium.

It has ordered the club to compensate Martins' family.

“The court has spoken and ruled that Nasarawa United, the league management company and the NFF did not take into consideration my brother's safety, health and welfare which contributed to his death,” Martins' brother Michael said.

“I hope that the appropriate medical provisions are put in place for Nigeria's footballers going forward, so that no family has to endure the pain we have suffered.”

A report published on the NFF website that year highlighted that Nasarawa United had neither a medical doctor nor a physiotherapist at the game and that there was no functional ambulance at the stadium at the time of the incident.

Moreover, Martins never underwent an echocardiogram at the start of each of his three seasons with the club.

FIFPRO lawyers helped Martins' family to pursue the claim of negligence. (AP)

