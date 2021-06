New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Female boxers Simranjit Kaur and Nikhat Zareen on Thursday condoled the demise of former India pugilist Ngangom Dingko Singh.

Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 42 and lost his fight to liver cancer, which he was battling since 2017.

A Padma Shree awardee, he ended India's wait of 16 years for Asian Games gold in the bantamweight category at the 1998 Games in Bangkok.

"Woke up to the terrible news of passing of India's one of the finest boxer #DingkoSingh. My prayers are with his family and friends. Farewell Legend," tweeted Zareen.

Simranjit also tweeted to express her condolences. "Devasted to hear about the demise of Dinko Singh sir. He was an inspiration for many pugilists."

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also condoled the demise of Dingko Singh, who was an inspiration to many Indian boxers including Mary Kom and Sarita Devi.

"Dingko Singh passing away is an irreplaceable loss for Indian boxing. He was an inspiration to a generation of boxers and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. In this hour of grief and loss, the Boxing family stands in solidarity with his wife and family and pray for the departed soul," BFI President Ajay Singh said in an official release.

During the nationwide lockdown last year against COVID-19, Dingko Singh was airlifted from Imphal to Delhi by an air ambulance, facilitated by BFI, for his cancer treatment. Later in the year he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming from a remote Sekta village in Imphal East district, Dingko Singh made his international debut in 1997 and later went on to inspire Indian boxing generations with his notable performances including a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games. He also represented the country at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

He was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1998. During his Asian Games triumph, he outperformed some of the top boxers including then World No. 3 Thailand's Wong Sontaya in the semis followed by Timur Tulyakov in the final to clinch gold. (ANI)

