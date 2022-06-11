Madrid [Spain], June 11 (ANI): Patiala athlete Nitin Chauhan has captured a silver medal in the men's 66 kg Judo category at the ongoing European Open 2022 in Madrid.

"Congratulations to our SAI NCOE, Patiala athlete #NitinChauhan on winning in Men's 66kg Judo category at the #EuropeanOpen2022 in Madrid today The participation of 's Judo team at the Int'l competition has been financially assisted by @YASMinistry #IndianSports #Judo," tweeted SAI Media.

The competition started on Saturday and will continue till June 12. (ANI)

