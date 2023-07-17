London [UK], July 17 (ANI): The batting all-rounder Moeen Ali welcomed James Anderson's return to the team for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford and said there's no doubt England are a better team with the veteran pacer in it.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday recalled veteran pacer James Anderson to their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from Wednesday.

Anderson, who missed the third Test, will replace Ollie Robinson from the side that beat Australia by three wickets at Leeds.

"There's no doubt England are a better team with James Anderson in there. In the two games he played I actually thought he bowled really well in both of them. I think he's been a bit unfortunate with catches and things probably not going his way," Moeen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Being the best bowler England have ever had and being a legend of a player and a great guy as well, it's great to see him have the opportunity to play, it could be his last one, and hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win," Moeen further stated.

The batting all-rounder has promoted himself to bat at no.3 in the order. England's XI also confirmed Moeen Ali would bat at No.3.

"It's obviously going to be a challenge batting No 3 against Australia with the best bowling attack in the world. I'm looking forward to it.I think Brook is a great player and will be a great player. I just personally feel like five is great for him and the impact he can have at five is much more than what he can probably do at three, at the moment," Moeen said.

"I'm not saying he won't be a good No 3 I just feel right now for the team it's probably best that I go three. I do enjoy batting three, the challenge of batting three. I think for the team right now it's the best thing. I'm looking forward to playing against these guys and getting challenged. I know it's not easy because they are obviously very good," he added.

Moeen scored 5 in his last outing at the position in the second innings at Leeds, but it allows Harry Brook to bat farther down at his regular No.5 place when he made a crucial 75.

Moeen warned the visitors he could play with aggression.

"If I feel like I'm going in and I'm playing well I might be aggressive. If they're bowling well I might not be aggressive - I'll try and bat as properly as I can," said Englan's star player.

Australia lead the series 2-1 heading into the crucial fourth Test. (ANI)

