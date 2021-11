Turin, Nov 17 (AP) Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Ivan Vukomanovic's Side.

Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.

Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match.

Also Read | UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw: Format, Teams & Everything To Know About Next Stage For European Qualifiers For Qatar WC.

Ruud will face Cameron Norrie later Wednesday. Norrie was called in as the second alternate after 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw with an injury. Matteo Berrettini was replaced by Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)