Geneva, May 9 (AP) Novak Djokovic is coming to the Geneva Open for the second straight year as he seeks a first win on clay this season ahead of Roland Garros.

Geneva oprganizers said Friday that Djokovic will play at the May 17-24 tournament, a last warmup event for players going to Paris for the French Open.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Wants To Continue With Mumbai for 2025-26 Season, Confirms MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

The sixth-ranked Djokovic, seeking his 100th singles title on tour, has an 0-2 record in the European clay-court season after making quick exits at Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The Geneva lineup includes No. 4-ranked Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud, the defending champion who has won three of the last four editions at the lakeside park club.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Broadcaster JioStar To Work With BCCI To Resume Indian Premier League at Appropriate Time.

Djokovic could again celebrate his birthday in Geneva as he turns 38 on May 22.

Last year he was eliminated in the Geneva semifinals by Tomas Machac, then advanced through four rounds in Paris. He withdrew citing a knee injury ahead of meeting Ruud in the quarterfinals and lost his No. 1 ranking. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)