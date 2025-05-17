New Delhi [India] May 17 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Governing Board convened on Saturday, during which, the board deliberated and finalised various aspects of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), according to a release from NRAI.

Including governance structure, sports discipline and league formats, players recruitment and categories, agency appointments, the SLI brand and the logo launch, and league awards and prize money allocation for the upcoming tournament

The discussions marked a major step toward launching a professionally managed, commercially viable shooting league in India. The meeting ratified the decision to establish the need for strong governance structure aligned with NRAI's vision. The board approved a transparent governance framework, enabling structured private investment and ensuring regulatory alignment.

SLI was recognised as a major step for NRAI in the upcoming year to further grow nationwide interest in shooting, while also encouraging and unearthing more shooting talent in India. "Blending elite sport with league-style excitement, SLI aims to elevate shooting as a sport and inspire future talent. There is unanimous support and a recognition that the league is heralding new boundaries, barriers and areas for the sport."

It is the first time a league of this nature has been envisioned across the international shooting fraternity. A franchise-based shooting league will allow some of the best shooters around the world to be a part of the same team, this enabling a speedy growth of youngsters in India, and also at a global level," NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo said. The recommendation from the Technical Committee on the shooting disciplines for the league were approved by the board. The 2025 edition will feature mixed team events in Pistol (10M, 25M), Rifle (10M, 50M 3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as per the NRAI guidelines. The members also discussed the timelines and format for the league. The SLI 2025 will take place between 20th November 2025 and 2nd December 2025, with the opening ceremony taking place on 20th November.

Eight teams will be divided into two pools of four teams in the league stage which will take place between 21st November and 26th November, with the top two teams from each group advancing to knockout stages.

The categories of players participating in the league was also reviewed to ensure top Indian and international shooters participation, with the NRAI President advising that there is strong interest already in the SLI from the global shooting community. Players will be grouped into four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Championships -- to balance experienced veterans and emerging talents. The Board finalised the logo for the Shooting League of India which will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on June 4th, 2025. The league awards and prize money allocation were also deliberated upon and will be announced in due course. (ANI)

