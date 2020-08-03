New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): With an aim to provide knowledge of sports science in order to train athletes at the grass-root level, NSNIS Patiala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CSS-SRIHER, Chennai to jointly conduct six- month certificate courses in sports science subjects.

The course aims to give an opportunity to young qualified professionals working in the field of sports science to specialise in their area of expertise.

In the first leg, Sports Physiotherapy and Sports Nutrition courses will be launched online and the admission to the courses will be starting from today.

These courses are aimed at training professionals who can work along with community coaches and development-level coaches to use sports science in grassroots-level training.

"The new courses in Sports Science are aimed to strengthen the grass-root-level sports ecosystem by imparting training in a more scientific way. After completion of these courses, these professionals will be equipped to work alongside community coaches and developmental coaches at the grass-root-level and provide better training to junior athletes," Colonel RS Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director (Academics), Sports Authority of India said in an official statement.

In the second phase, SAI will also introduce courses in exercise physiology, sports biomechanics, strength and conditioning, sports psychology," he added.

The eligibility criteria to appear for the written entrance exam for the Sports Physiotherapy course is a Masters in Physiotherapy (Ortho/Sport). Those who have a Bachelors's in Physiotherapy with three years of work experience in a sports institute, sports team or club, can also apply.

For the Sports Nutrition course, those eligible to take the entrance exam must have a Masters in any of the steams including, foods and nutrition, applied nutrition, public health nutrition, clinical nutrition and dietetics, food science and quality control, or sports nutrition.

The six-month course will be taught online and in its curriculum, all important aspects of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition will be included. A two-week physical workshop will also be held as part of the course.

The application forms to the courses will be available online from August 3 up to August 10, with eligible candidates taking the written online exam on August 16, 2020. The course commences from August 24, 2020. (ANI)

