Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) A dominant New Zealand scored three goals in the first three quarters to get past Italy 3-1 and finish fifth in the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

Rose Tynan (7th minute) skipper Olivia Merry (10th) and Hannah Cotter (31st) were the scorers for the 'Black Sticks Women' in the fifth-sixth place classification match.

Italy's lone goal came from the stick of Ivanna Pessina in the 21st minute from a penalty corner.

As expected, the Black Sticks started the match on an offensive note, putting pressure on the Italian defence from the word go.

New Zealand secured their first penalty corner in the third minute, only to be denied by a goalline save from the Italian defence.

New Zealand kept up the pressure and earned a penalty corner four minutes later and Rose Tynan scored from rebound to hand side the lead.

Three minutes later, Olivia Merry scored from a field effort to double New Zealand's lead.

The Italians came out with purpose in the second quarter and made some brilliant moves, securing their second penalty corner in the 21st minute and Ivanna Pessina found the net with her low grounded flick to reduce the margin to 1-2.

Just at the stroke of half-time, the Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso came out with a fine save to deny Samantha Child.

New Zealand adopted high-press hockey after the change of ends and their efforts bore fruit as they restored their two-goal lead, a minute into the third quarter through Hannah Cotter, who scored from close range.

Italy did not bow out without a fight and secured their penalty corner in the 34th minute but wasted the opportunity.

In the 39th minute, New Zealand goalkeeper Brooke Roberts produced twin saves to deny the Italians.

Eight minutes from the final hooter, Italy earned another set piece but the result was the same.

Just at the stroke of the final hooter, Italy got another penalty corner but failed to break New Zealand's resolute defence. PTI SSC

