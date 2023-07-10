Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Spanish defender Odei Onaindia has bid farewell to Hyderabad FC after a tremendous season with the Yellow and Black.

Onaindia returned to Hyderabad FC for the 2022-23 season and played a vital role in helping his team reach two semi-finals and secure a second-place finish in the ISL league table.

The centre-back was a colossal presence at the heart of HFC's defence, contributing to the club's record-breaking season of 42 points in a single ISL campaign, while also keeping 12 clean sheets in the ISL.

The 33-year-old showcased his calmness and composure by making 38 tackles, 23 interceptions, 94 clearances, and 31 blocks.

Onaindia featured in 29 matches for Hyderabad FC this season and also contributed a goal and an assist.

In recognition of his exceptional performance, Onaindia was bestowed with the prestigious HFC Player of the Year accolade.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC bid farewell to attacking midfielder Victor Rodriguez, who departs the club after representing them for the 2022-23 season. The club announced his departure through their social media channels on Monday.

During his short tenure at the club, the midfielder made a significant impact for the Juggernauts. He accumulated 19 appearances for Odisha FC and contributed with three goals and three assists in the 2022-23 season.

Rodriguez was a key presence in the midfield behind Diego Mauricio and played a vital role in their Super Cup triumph and also played a crucial part in securing the club's first qualification for the ISL playoffs. (ANI)

