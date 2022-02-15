Vasco, Feb 15 (PTI) With their playoff berth hopes hanging by a thread, it will be a do-or-die affair for Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC when they meet in a crunch Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday.

Odisha are placed seventh in the standings with 21 points from 16 games. Chennaiyin are a rung below them at eighth place with 19 points from 16 matches.

Also Read | #BoycottCSK Trends on Twitter After Franchise Signs Sri Lankan Spinner Maheesh Theeksana in IPL 2022 Auction.

A playoffs spot is an uphill task for both teams with only four games remaining but anything short of a win on Wednesday will make this virtually impossible.

Odisha were drubbed 1-4 by Mumbai City FC in their last outing while Chennaiyin suffered their heaviest defeat to FC Goa which resulted in them parting ways with their head coach Bozidar Bandovic. Assistant coach Sabir Pasha will be in charge on Wednesday.

Also Read | IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022, Kolkata Weather and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match At Eden Gardens.

Chennaiyin are winless in the last four matches, failing to score a single goal in three of their last four outings.

"We have to be sensible at this point of time. It's a challenge and we have to mould it accordingly. That is a challenge for me as well as a coach. We need to get the best out of the players. Once we can do that, we will be a strong side," said Pasha ahead of the game.

"My first task will be to get the team together and get the best out of them," he added.

For Odisha, a win will take them in touching distance with the top four and head coach Kino Garcia said the heavy loss to Mumbai is now behind them and all their focus is on the Chennaiyin game.

"We have focused on recovery as we play two games in a short period."

Asked about Odisha's struggling backline, he added: "It's not just the defence but the whole team. When we concede a goal it's the whole team which is accountable. We need to improve some aspects. We are in the way of improving and we are working hard."

"It's going to be a difficult game for both. Both teams are coming off big losses. Both will go for a win and it will be a good game."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)