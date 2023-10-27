Sports News | Odisha CM Announces Rs 2 Crore for Pramod Bhagat for His Performance at Asian Para Games

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for badminton player from the state Pramod Bhagat for his outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games.

Bhagat has clinched gold in para badminton men's singles event. He also clinched two bronze medals in men's doubles and mixed doubles events.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

"Pramod is one of the finest competitors and is an example of sheer determination, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I am certain he will continue to make us proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games," Patnaik said

The chief minister assured all support for Bhagat ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: India Go Sixth With 25 Gold Medals, China Lead Para-Asiad Medal Table So Far.

Following his victory, Bhagat said, "I would like to express deep gratitude for the overwhelming support I receive, notably from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This triumph serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for my journey towards the Paris Olympic Games in 2024."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)