Sports News | Odisha CM Announces Rs 2 Crore for Pramod Bhagat for His Performance at Asian Para Games

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for badminton player from the state Pramod Bhagat for his outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games.

Agency News PTI| Oct 27, 2023 10:20 PM IST
Sports News | Odisha CM Announces Rs 2 Crore for Pramod Bhagat for His Performance at Asian Para Games

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for badminton player from the state Pramod Bhagat for his outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games.

Bhagat has clinched gold in para badminton men's singles event. He also clinched two bronze medals in men's doubles and mixed doubles events.

"Pramod is one of the finest competitors and is an example of sheer determination, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I am certain he will continue to make us proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games," Patnaik said

The chief minister assured all support for Bhagat ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Following his victory, Bhagat said, "I would like to express deep gratitude for the overwhelming support I receive, notably from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This triumph serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for my journey towards the Paris Olympic Games in 2024."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

