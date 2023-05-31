Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC has secured the signature of Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh on a two-year deal, the club announced the signing through their social media handles on Wednesday.

With an impressive trophy cabinet that includes two ISL League Winners' Shields (one with FC Goa and another with Mumbai City FC) as well as an ISL title (with Mumbai City FC), Jahouh brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Odisha FC squad.

Also Read | All is Well Between CSK Stars MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Here's How We Know!.

Jahouh's journey in the ISL began at FC Goa, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's finest midfielders. Under the tactical guidance of Sergio Lobera, renowned for his attacking brand of football, Jahouh's skills thrived, and he became an indispensable part of FC Goa's success.

His exceptional passing range, vision, composure, and his contributions played a pivotal role in the team's triumph in the Hero ISL League Winners Shield.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Following his successful stint with FC Goa, Jahouh reunited with coach Lobera at Mumbai City FC, further solidifying his reputation as a midfield maestro. Once again, he showcased his exceptional abilities, dictating play from the centre of the park and providing a shield for the defence.

Jahouh's tireless work rate, combined with his exceptional ability to break up opposition attacks and initiate quick counter-attacks, played a crucial role in Mumbai City FC's title-winning campaign in the ISL 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, his presence in the dressing room will provide invaluable guidance and mentorship to the younger players, creating a positive environment for growth and development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)