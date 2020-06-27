Bhubaneswar, Jun 27 (PTI) Indian Super League club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.

Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Iago Aspas and Others Players to Watch Out in CEV vs BAR Football Match.

"It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: Twitterati Wish the Legendary South African Pacer As He Turns 37.

"I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC," said Singto. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)