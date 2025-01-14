Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Odisha FC (OFC) head coach Sergio Lobera lauded his players for their unwavering fighting spirit, even in the face of a narrow defeat to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in a closely contested Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday.

The Kalinga Warriors (OFC) started strong, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga scoring an early goal in the 4th minute, and they held onto the lead going into halftime. However, Kerala Blasters came out strong in the second half, scoring two quick goals. Odisha FC responded with new signing Dorielton finding the net once again to bring them back into the game.

Trouble arose for the visitors when Carlos Delgado was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, leaving Odisha FC a man down. Kerala Blasters capitalized on the numerical advantage, scoring in stoppage time through Noah Sadaoui to secure all three points.

Lobera reflected on how the game unfolded and how the absence of key players played a role in the outcome.

"Today was difficult for me as a coach because we missed a lot of key players, five of them, and maybe two from the starting XI," Lobera said at the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"In the first half, we used this plan to play two strikers, and they worked well. But in the second half, when we were suffering, it was the moment we missed some players. We played two games in a short time, and we had only 16 players, six substitutions, with two goalkeepers. It was not easy, but finally we scored the second goal," he added.

Despite the setbacks, Lobera praised the players for their efforts and the fighting spirit they demonstrated until the final whistle.

"I love the mentality of the team because when you are 2-2 - playing away and with 10 players, the most important priority is to not go for the third goal. And I think we went for the game, even with the draw, even with 10 players. And the collective spirit of my team, the fight they did in this game, was amazing," stated the Spaniard.

Odisha FC remained seventh in the points table, one spot shy of the playoff positions, but Lobera remained hopeful of progressing to the playoffs. He highlighted the importance of securing wins in the upcoming games and also acknowledged that too many draws have affected their progress.

"We need to continue working; there is no other secret. Before this game, in the last eight games, we only lost one. In the last four games away, we didn't lose, but the draws are killing us," he said.

"Finally, you need to get three points because we know how difficult this season is, we know how important it is to get three points. And finally, we need to look forward to preparing for the next game in the best way possible and trying to do our best, on my side as a coach, because this is my responsibility, but also with the players. We need to work together and we believe we can get our target of finishing in the top six," Lobera commented. (ANI)

