Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC (JFC) defeated Mumbai City FC (MCFC) by 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 tonight. The Red Miners completed their second league double over the Islanders in the ISL, previously having done so in 2018-19.

Jamshedpur FC have now moved to the third spot in the points table with 27 points from 14 games, courtesy of their ninth win. Admirably, the visitors converted all of the three shots that they took on target into goals, as the Islanders succumbed to their third loss in their last six home ISL games.

Thaer Krouma tried to make an instant impact upfront from a corner kick in the eighth minute. Placed at the centre of the 18-yard box, Krouma got at the end of a scrambled situation inside the Jamshedpur FC box, but his firm shot landed too high to the goal from his right foot.

Thirteen minutes later, Jamshedpur FC retaliated, as Imran Khan took on Sahil Panwar in a 1v1 situation, dazzled into the centre of the box from the right, before making a sharp turn to the opposite direction and delivering a curling cross for Jordan Murray, who was flagged offside.

Lallianzuala Chhangte took charge in the beginning of the second half, looking to set the tone with a solo run that took the Jamshedpur FC defence aback. Receiving the ball on the left flank, he sprinted ahead but ended up landing in an arguably acute angle. At a point where he could have maybe got his head up and squared the ball into the middle of the box, Chhangte pulled the trigger with a powerful shot that rattled the top of the net in the 48th minute.

Eventually, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan produced the opening strike with a fantastic finish in the 64th minute, which had a lot of finesse. Imran, industrious on the right flank, delivered an inch-perfect cross unlocking the Mumbai City FC defence with ease. Sanan timed his run to perfection, getting in between Hmingthanmawia Ralte and Krouma, taking a deft touch before shooting the ball into the top left corner.

Nine minutes later, Javi Hernandez and Stephen Eze made an attempt to double the lead. Hernandez's delivery into the box following a set-piece was met by the defender, who headed it off target to the left of the goal. Khalid Jamil didn't decrease the intensity, instead introducing Seiminlen Doungel for Imran to sustain pressure on the Islanders' defensive third.

In the 86th minute, Mumbai City FC pushed to get the equaliser, with Nikolaos Karelis making a left-footed shot to force Albino Gomes to make a save at the centre of the goal. Jamshedpur FC launched an instant counter-attack, as Doungel hurled a long ball for Murray at the edge of the box. Mumbai City FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh charged up, coming out of the 18-yard area, and Murray's slick looping shot landed into the bottom left corner to hand the Red Miners a safe advantage.

Jamshedpur FC kept teasing the Mumbai City FC defence deep into the game. It was Hernandez's turn to get on the scoresheet in the sixth minute of the added time, as he marched inside the box amid a Jamshedpur FC offensive move. A deflected ball delivered the right flank landed at his feet and he made the most of his unmarked situation by drilling it into the bottom right corner, capping off a captivating away win for the visitors.

Sanan completed 27 out of his 32 attempted passes, making one tackle, three clearances, and scoring once tonight.

Mumbai City FC will play their next game against Punjab FC on January 16. Jamshedpur FC are set to feature against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 17. (ANI)

