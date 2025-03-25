Ranchi, Mar 25 (PTI) Odisha, Maharashtra and Bengal emerged winners on day six of the final phase of National Women's Hockey League here on Tuesday.

While Odisha defeated Mizoram 2-0 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, Maharashtra beat Manipur 4-0.

In another match, Bengal eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Madhya Pradesh.

In the first match of the day, Sanjana Kiro (5th) opened the account for Odisha before Laltlanchhungi (55th) equalised for Mizoram. Drupti Naik and captain Sumi Mundari scored in the shoot-out out of the first three chances Odisha got.

Goalkeeper Namsi Jarika starred for Odisha, saving all four attempts of Mizoram in the shoot-out.

In the other match, Maharashtra rode on goals from Sanika Chandrakant Mane (3rd), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (36th), Sanjana Raikwar (54th) and Nikku Gurjar (59th) to register an easy win over Manipur.

Later in the day, Shanti Horo's (59th) late strike handed Bengal a close win.

