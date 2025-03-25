The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and already seen some edge of the seat thrillers. In the 6th match of the IPL 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosted by Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Both teams are coming out of convincing defeats in their first game and will need a victory here to keep their IPL 2025 campaign on track. Both teams are currently lead by new captains with Ajinkya Rahane being the new KKR captain and Riyan Parag leading Rajasthan Royals temporarily as Sanju Samson playing only as an impact player due to his injury. Both will be under pressure ahead of the clash. IPL 2025 All Squads: A Look at List of Players of Each Team in Indian Premier League Season 18.

KKR were handed a defeat by RCB where they failed in the batting and the bowling could not put up enough resistance. Despite having a good start and Ajinkya Rahane putting up a show with the bat, KKR's middle order couldn't fire and they slumped to a below-par total. RR on the other hand were brutalised by the SRH batting and they ended up conceding too much for the chase although their batting put up a strong fight. Both teams have problems to address and fans are eager to see how they bring up solutions. Fans eager to know whether rain will be a hindrance during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match can get the entire information here.

Guwahati Weather Live

Good news for the fans as there is very negligible chances of rain during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 26. There is only 1% chance of rain and fans can be happy that they will get to see a full contest without any interruptions. There will be moderate wind with minimal cloud cover and a clear sky. Although the humidity is going to be as high as 65% later in the evening which means dew will be formed on the ground. Highest Team Totals in IPL History: Here's A Look at the Top Scores in Indian Premier League.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Like most grounds in India, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is predominantly a batting-friendly pitch where high scores are expected. The ball is likely to skid more than grip and the bounce of the surface is also likely to be very even. Average first innings score in Guwahati is 198 which indicates that anything below 210-220 will be a below par total for the team batting first.

