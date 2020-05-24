Sports News | One Bournemouth Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Premier League club AFC Bournemouth on Sunday revealed that one of its players has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club further said that the player tested positive, following Bournemouth's second round of testing. However, Bournemouth has not revealed the identity of the player.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club's second round of testing. Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected," Bournemouth said in an official statement.

"In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date," added the club.

The English Premier League had on Saturday confirmed that two more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to eight.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on May 19, May 21 and May 22, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," Premier League said in a statement.

The players or club staff, who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The statement further said, "For the second round of testing, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier League had said that six people tested positive for COVID-19 after 748 players and club staff were tested.

"The six who tested positive in the first round of testing are not included in the figures for 19-22 May, as they are still within their seven-day self-isolation period," the statement added.

Out of the six cases, one was from Burnley and three were from Watford. Burnley had announced that their assistant manager Ian Woan was diagnosed with the virus while Watford said the club's one player and three members of staff have tested positive.

All 20 Premier League clubs have now resumed training and June 12 has been mentioned as the possible restart date for the competition. However, on Friday, Premier League chairman Richard Masters admitted that curtailment of the season is still an option should it prove unfeasible to hold fixtures in the near future. (ANI)

