Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of BGR vs DVE With Match Time in India

Botanic Garden Rangers will tackle Dark View Explorers in the 7th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played on Sunday (May 24) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The Rangers defeated Grenadlines Divers by seven wickets in their last encounter and will aim to continue their winning run. On the other hand, the Explorers faced a six-wicket defeat against La Soufriere Hikers and will look to change their fortunes in the forthcoming encounter. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BGR vs DVE match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Kesrick Williams, who is the marquee player of Rangers, has shown good form in the ongoing tournament and will look to guide his side to another victory. For Explorers, Lindon James is expected to use his experience in domestic cricket to guide his side home. VPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which has been organized after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and hence, all the teams must leave no stones unturned to leave a mark. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game.

When to Watch for Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will lock horns in the match 7 of the 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 24 (Saturday). BGR vs BE match is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 8:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast possible for Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers match in India as there are no broadcasters available for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in the country. However, fans can catch the live-action of the T10 League on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Live streaming of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers match in 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League will available on FanCode. Fans can follow the game live on the FanCode app or on the website. Meanwhile, viewers in the Caribbean can catch it live on SportsMax.

Squads:

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.