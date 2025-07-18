Gangtok, Jul 18 (PTI) Over 100 runners took part in a 5-kilometre promotional run here on Thursday for the upcoming Tawang Marathon.

The run began and finished at MG Marg here and was flagged off jointly by Dorjee Dadul Pulger, president of Sikkim Green Hill Runners, and Gaurav Sharma, representative of the Tawang Marathon.

"This is a great opportunity for runners from Sikkim to gear up for the Tawang Marathon," Pulger said.

Sharma highlighted the purpose of the promo run. "The purpose of this event is to encourage more runners to register for the upcoming Tawang Marathon. Registrations are now open, and we're expecting a higher turnout this year," he said.

Phurba Tamang, a runner from Sikkim, won the previous edition.

Tawang Marathon is slated to be held on October 24 with four race categories -- full marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km run.

