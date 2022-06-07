London [UK], June 7 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has rubbished the speculations of a rift with former Test skipper Joe Root over his omission from the tour of West Indies earlier this year, remarking that it would be pathetic if he was to fall out with someone over not being picked in the squad.

Leading English pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were left out of the squad for the three-Test series against the Windies. The series ended in a 1-0 defeat for the English and led to Root resigning from his role as Test captain.

Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he has meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him. I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. All that pressure has gone now. He is already a legend of the game, so he can just go out there and enjoy it," Sky Sports quoted the pacer as saying.

"Joe and I are great friends. And I have always been someone who can distinguish between business and pleasure. I cannot fall out with someone because they do not pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic," he added.

The pace duo made its return to the squad for the home series against New Zealand and was pretty instrumental in England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Lord's in Ben Stokes' first assignment as Test skipper.

The 35-year-old Broad picked up four scalps in the match, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England's favour.

"It's been one of the most fun weeks we have had as a team. I started this season not knowing if I would pull on the England shirt again, I was just enjoying every day for what it was. Jimmy [Anderson] turns 40 this year, four years ago was he thinking 2018 might be his last at Old Trafford? Probably not. I will attack this week with the same mindset: I will walk out on that first day, look around the stands, and know how lucky I am to be there," he said.

"These last two years, what was it, one win in 17? I never took Test wins for granted but there was a period where they came more often than not and your attention can switch to the next game. Stuff that, enjoy the win and then get ready after that," he added.

Broad remarked that starting the Stokes and McCullum era with a win is huge for the side.

Coming to the first Test, England won the match by five wickets, chasing down the target of 277. England finished at 279/5 in 78.5 overs. Root's unbeaten 115 took the team to a victory.

Earlier, batting first, New Zealand was bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and was bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead.

In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) turned the match on their head and performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285/10. This helped set up a target of 277 for England.

England will take New Zealand in the second test on June 10 in Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

