London [UK], May 12 (ANI): Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will return home to Pakistan immediately ahead of the white-ball series against the West Indies in June, Middlesex Cricket announced on Thursday.

Shaheen was due to leave Middlesex in early June to prepare for a series against the West Indies but the club said that they are supportive of the player's request to go home and spend time with family and friends ahead of his national duties commencing.

The left-arm pacer has taken 14 wickets in three matches for the Middlesex team, who play in the second division of the County Championship.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed having Shaheen here with us at Lord's for the last month. He has settled into the group really well and has been a real asset for us on the field. It has been a pleasure working with him," said Alan Coleman, Middlesex Cricket's Head of Men's Performance Cricket in a Middlesex release.

"Shaheen has played international cricket in all three forms of the game already this year and came to Middlesex off the back of a busy playing schedule, so we are fully understanding and supportive of his request to go home and recharge ahead of him representing his country," he added.

"We look forward to his return in late June when we hope he will be in a position to make an impactful return to us and help us in our Vitality Blast campaign," said Coleman. (ANI)

