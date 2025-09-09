Mumbai, September 9: Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari has decided to end his international career after playing 34 matches for his nation over a six-year period. He last played for them in 2019, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-arm pacer made his debut in 2013 against Sri Lanka in a T20I and later went on to make his ODI and Test debuts, also against Sri Lanka. He featured in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, picking up 34 wickets and 13 wickets in each format, respectively. PAK vs SL 2025: Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka for ODI Series in Stacked Home Season During November.

His only appearance in Test cricket came in December 2019 against Sri Lanka, which also turned out to be his final match for Pakistan. Usman achieved his best bowling figures in his second ever ODI, claiming a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. He recorded his second five-wicket haul, once again against Sri Lanka, in 2019 during his penultimate ODI.

Usman was also part of the Pakistan squad at the Asia Cup in 2018. Meanwhile, Pakistan recently clinched a T20 tri-nation series, defeating Afghanistan by a massive 75 runs at Sharjah. A brilliant five-wicket haul and a hat-trick from spinner Mohammed Nawaz helped Pakistan secure the victory. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Backs Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘Criticism Can Wait’.

Pakistan ended this tri-nation series with a total of four wins and a loss, while Afghanistan secured three wins and two losses, including this loss in the final. UAE, the hosts, lost all their matches. This series win serves as a good sign for Pakistan, who will start their Asia Cup campaign here on September 12 against Oman in Dubai.

