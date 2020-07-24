Derby [UK], July 24 (ANI): In a bid to boost their preparations for the Test series against England, Pakistan cricket team will play a four-day first-class intra-squad match at Incora County Ground on Friday.

The match will be played between PCB Green, captained by Test captain Azhar Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed's PCB White.

14-player lineups for the match

PCB Green: Azhar Ali (C), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

PCB White: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari

This fixture is Pakistan's last match practice before the much-anticipated Test series kicks off on August 5 at Old Trafford Manchester. (ANI)

