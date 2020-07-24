Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of English prodigy Jadon Sancho as according to certain reports, Borussia Dortmund are willing to let him leave for the right price. And Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s team final position in the Premier League will play a huge role for the deal to go through. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move back to England in recent time, with Red Devils emerging as the favourites. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Red Devils to Offload Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones This Summer.

According to The Independent, Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Jadon Sancho if the right price is offered for the youngster. The German club are prepared to let the former Manchester City youth academy graduate move to the other side of Manchester. Both sides are confident that a deal can be done but United’s qualification for Europe will play a huge role for it go through. Borussia Dortmund Sign 17-year-old Wonderkid Jude Bellingham From Birmingham City.

It is understood that Sancho’s camp want the Champions League football next season and it is one of the reasons that the deal with Manchester United has not been finalized yet. However, if not the Red Devils, Dortmund might let the youngster join another club in the summer.

The Bundesliga side feel that it is the perfect time for them to sell Jadon Sancho as the club hierarchy believe that the market will deflate in the coming future, meaning the 20-year-old is at his peak value right now. It is expected that United will start the bidding at £55m but a series of clauses and conditions could take it up to £80m.

Borussia Dortmund have always been a selling club, the German side has a history of developing attacking talent and letting them go for a huge profit. Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Mario Gotze being the prime examples of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).