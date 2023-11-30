Lahore [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that they have decided to upgrade Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's category in the central contract list from D to B.

"The decision has been made in line with board's policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy," a statement from PCB read.

Also Read | Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club Welcomes Joginder Narwal as New Assistant Coach for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

The 34-year-old Shan was named Test captain on 15 November 2023, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first assignment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing from December 14.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 4th T20I 2023, Raipur Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Masood just took over as Pakistan Test captain from Babar Azam, and the 34-year-old is set to lead Pakistan in a three-match Test series against Australia beginning on December 14.

Pakistan currently leads the World Test Championship chart, having defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a July series.

The first Test takes place in Perth from December 14, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26, and the series closes with the third Test in Sydney from January 3, 2024.

Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)