New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates in a triangular series which will be played in the T20 format from August 29 onwards, as per the ICC.

The tournament will take place ahead of the Asia Cup in September, as the sub-continent teams prepare for next year's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th Test 2025 Day 2: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

The opening fixture will see Pakistan square up against last year's T20 World Cup semi-finalists, Afghanistan. All three teams will face each other twice, with the top two sides then advancing to the final scheduled for 7 September.

The two teams have played against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium five times in T20Is, with Pakistan having got the better of Afghanistan thrice while the latter have emerged victorious on two other occasions.

Also Read | Chris Woakes Injury Update: Gus Atkinson Says Condition 'Doesn't Look Great' After Pacer Walks Off With Shoulder Injury on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a three-match T20I series against West Indies, having lost 2-1 against Bangladesh in their previous assignment.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan last featured in the shortest format back in December, when they bested Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series.

UAE also arrive into the tournament on the back of a memorable T20I series win against Bangladesh in May.

Tri-series schedule:

(All matches to be played in Sharjah)

August 29 - Afghanistan v Pakistan.

August 30 - UAE v Pakistan.

September 1 - UAE v Afghanistan.

September 2 - Pakistan v Afghanistan.

September 4 - Pakistan v UAE.

5 September - Afghanistan vs UAE.

7 September - Final. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)