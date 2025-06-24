Miami Gardens (US), Jun 24 (AP) Palmeiras came from behind to play Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw in front of an electric crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, and both clubs advanced to the Club World Cup round of 16.

A tie was enough to send both teams to the knockout round after they entered Monday's match tied atop the Group A standings with four points apiece.

For a while, it looked like Inter Miami would advance as winners of the group after taking a 2-0 lead deep into regulation on goals by Tadeo Allende in the 16th and veteran Luis Suarez in the 65th.

The historic Brazilian club Palmeiras clawed back, with a goal from Paulinho in the 80th and then the equalizer from Mauricio a couple minutes before the end of regulation.

Messi, who turns 39 on Tuesday, had numerous chances but did not score Monday despite the crowd chanting his name throughout the match.

Messi was seen shaking his head just after Mauricio hammered the tying goal past goalkeeper Oscar Ustari in the 87th minute, as Miami's lead had slipped away in a matter of minutes.

Palmeiras finished as winners of Group A and will face fellow Brazilian squad Botafogo in the round of 16, while Inter Miami will face Group B winner and Messi's former club Paris Saint-Germain. AP

