Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant struck a blistering hundred as his team scored 227 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, LSG were well served by Pant's 61-ball unbeaten knock and Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67.

Also Read | LSG 227/3 in 20 Overs | LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Century Powers Lucknow Super Giants to Solid Total.

The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

Pant had scored his first IPL ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad while he was with Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

Also Read | On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 227/3 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 118 not out, Micthell Marsh 67). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)