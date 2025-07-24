Manchester, Jul 24 (PTI) Rishabh Pant was on Thursday ruled out of wicket-keeping duties in the ongoing fourth Test against England after fracturing his toe but he came out to bat, even as Tamil Nadu stumper N Jagadeesan got ready to join the Indian team as cover for the injured star.

The BCCI stated that Pant is "available" in the role of a batter as per team requirements during the crunch game at Old Trafford.

Also Read | India National Cricket Team To Tour England in 2026 for White-Ball Series; Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Team To Play Test Match at Lord's.

The 27-year-old Pant retired hurt at 37 on the opening day and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on Wednesday.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper," the BCCI posted on X.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan, Reported to Be Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Suffers Ankle Injury; Report Says ‘He Has 10 Stitches On his Left Foot’.

"Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," it added.

This was after early inputs from the Board indicated that Pant has been ruled out of the series and Ishan Kishan would be called in as cover for him. However, it later emerged that Jagadeesan is travelling to the UK to join the squad as a replacement for the injured Pant ahead of the fifth Test.

Jagadeesan is expected to fill in as wicketkeeper-batter in the absence of Pant, who received a standing ovation from the crowd at Old Trafford after he walked out to bat with a fractured foot.

Pant came out to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket with India at 314/6 on the overcast day.

With his ability to change the momentum with audacious stroke-play, Pant is a game-changer for India. After undergoing additional scans, Pant arrived at the stadium wearing a moon boot (a protective orthopaedic boot) to support his injured foot.

"His metatarsal bones (a group of five long bones located between the ankle and toe) seem to be shattered. It doesn't look good at all," a BCCI source told PTI.

The severity of the injury was apparent given the blood that was seen seeping off Pant's right foot on Wednesday. The affected area had considerable swelling as well.

On day one, Pant was the only one to take the attack to Jofra Archer and Co. while the other batters struck at three runs per over.

Before getting hit on his right foot, Pant had perfected an outrageous sweep off Archer before smashing Brydon Carse down the ground as if he was a spinner.

India have already lost all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to a knee problem, while pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are missing the ongoing game because of a groin niggle and a finger injury respectively.

Pant's injury adds to the problems for the team which is trailing 1-2 right now.

The think tank also had KL Rahul as option to keep wickets, but he has not performed that role since the tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season.

"He hardly put his foot on the ground (after the impact). The immediate swelling was a worry for me. I have had a metatarsal injury myself and they are small fragile bones.

"The fact that he could not put any weight on it, it doesn't look good at all," Ricky Ponting, who is commentating on the game, had said on 'Sky Sports' after the incident.

The fifth and final Test of the series is scheduled to be held at London's Kennington Oval from July 31.

This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord's, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England's second innings.

The flamboyant player made his comeback to international cricket only last year after surviving a life-threatening car crash in 2022.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)