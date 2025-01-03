Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, a Paralympic silver medalist in the shot put, has been honoured with the Arjuna Award. This recognition celebrates his dedication, hard work, and achievements in the field of para-athletics.

"I am feeling very happy. Every player needs a token of appreciation and this is it. I feel like I am getting the fruit of the efforts I have put," Khilari told ANI,

India's para-athletes shattered the record books in Paris by delivering a performance of a lifetime, raising the bar in the para-sports that will be seen as the benchmark in the coming years.

India surpassed its previous most successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024. (ANI)

