Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Parteek Dahiya's brilliant raiding powered Gujarat Giants to a 51-39 victory over high-flying Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Giants' victory broke a five-match winning streak for Paltan.

A blistering start by Paltan saw them race to an early lead, with the Giants finding it tough on the mat.

However, it all changed within moments as captain Chandran Ranjit caught out Aslam Inamdar and Sanket Sawant to bring the Giants back into the game.

Despite the resurgence, it was Paltan who inflicted the first all out of the game to take a 15-8 lead.

The all out galvanised the Giants as Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya combined to not just engineer a comeback but also get the Giants an all out of their own to make it a one-point game.

From there, the match ebbed and flowed with both teams trading points constantly. The teams went into the break with Paltan leading 22-21.

The Giants, however, roared out of the blocks in the second half, and Dahiya in particular, was devastating on almost every raid he went for. They inflicted a second all out on the Paltan to take the lead for the first time in the game at 31-25.

The Giants kept the pressure on with Dahiya in particular on a streak that was destroying Pune at regular intervals. A second all out followed as the Giants extended their lead to 44-32.

They never let it slip, registering a morale-boosting win.

For the Giants, it was Dahiya who starred yet again with a tally of 19 points and was the driving force for his side.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)