Los Angeles [US], May 27 (ANI): Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary extended her good start to the season by winning the bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet at the Drake Stadium on Friday.

Earlier this month, Parul also broke the women's 5000m national record in a meet in Los Angeles and followed it up by winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC 2023 athletics meet in New York.

At the USATF LA Grand Prix 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold label meet, Parul Chaudhary clocked a new personal best of 9:29.51 to finish third. Her previous personal best was 9:38.09.

Madie Boreman of USA clocked 9:22.99 to bag the gold medal while Tokyo Olympian Alicja Konieczek of Poland claimed the silver medal with a 9:25.51 run.

Among the other Indian track and field athletes who are competing in the event, Lili Das finished fourth in the women's 800m final 3, clocking 2:05.27.

On the other hand, in the men's 1500m final 2, India's Jinson Johnson (3:42.97) and Rahul (3:43.83) finished 11th and 12th respectively. (ANI)

