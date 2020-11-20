Leeds [UK], November 20 (ANI): Leeds United on Friday announced that Pascal Struijk has extended his stay after signing a new deal with the club.

"Leeds United are pleased to announce Pascal Struijk has signed a new deal with the club," the club said in a statement.

The Dutch defender has agreed to a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024. The 21-year-old joined the club from Ajax in January 2018 and after featuring regularly for the Under-23s, he made his debut in the 2-0 Championship victory over Hull City in December 2019.

Last season, Struijk made a total of five league appearances as the Whites were crowned champions of the second tier.

This term, Struijk started the club's first Premier League game in 16 years, against Liverpool at Anfield and has featured in five matches in all competitions. (ANI)

